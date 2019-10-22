Lagace Earns Second Shutout, P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport, 4-0

BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Max Lagace recorded a 30-save shutout and Peter Cehlarik recorded his third multi-point game of the season as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-0, on Tuesday night.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Cameron Hughes and Robert Lantosi also scored for Providence in the team's second consecutive victory.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 2 1 4

BRIDGEPORT 0 0 0 0

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought it was probably our best game to date. I thought our start was terrific. We were on our toes, we got pucks behind them and got in on the forecheck. We capitalized early and carried on into the second. When we made our mistakes our goaltender really bailed us out. I thought overall it was a nice team win."

MAX LAGACE - 30-SAVE SHUTOUT

"I felt good. The guys played a really solid game and made me feel comfortable so when I had to come up with a save, the confidence was there to just get it done. I thought the guys played unreal.

"The 'D' blocked a ton of shots. It was a great game and a great team effort. I'm really proud of the boys and it was great to get a big win on the road."

PETER CEHLARIK - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"It's always good to get one early in the game, especially on the road. I think it helps the team a lot and it felt really good putting that one in early.

"I'm just trying to take it day by day. Tomorrow's a new day and this game is in the past now. It's time to turn the page and start thinking about the next game."

STATS

- With a goal and an assist tonight, Cehlarik has recorded seven points (5G, 2A) in five games this season.

- Lagace's 30-save shutout was the second of the season, making him the only goalie in the AHL with multiple shutouts.

- With their goals tonight, Lantosi and Hughes have both scored in two consecutive contests.

- Fitzgerald extended his point streak to three games (2G, 2A) after scoring his third goal of the season tonight.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return home to Providence to take on the Laval Rocket on Saturday, October 26 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

