Flames Recall Oliver Kylington

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also assigned forward Alan Quine to Stockton.

Kylington, a native of Stockholm, Sweden has played in seven games for the Flames so far this season. The 22-year-old skated in 38 games for the Flames a season ago scoring three goals and notching five assists for eight points. Kylington was drafted by the Flames in the second round (60th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

OLIVER KYLINGTON - DEFENSE

BORN: Stockholm, SWE DATE: May 19, 1997

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 183 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (60th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft

