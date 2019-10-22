American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Laval Rocket forward Michael McCarron has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Providence on Oct. 18.

McCarron will miss Laval's games Oct. 23 at Belleville and Oct. 25 at Hartford.

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Givani Smith has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a clipping incident in a game at Texas on Oct. 19.

Smith will miss Grand Rapids' game Oct. 23 vs. Milwaukee.

Colorado Eagles forward A.J. Greer has been suspended for six (6) games and Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Jarred Tinordi has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of their actions in a game between the teams on Oct. 19.

Greer will miss Colorado's games Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 vs. San Jose; Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at San Diego; and Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 vs. Ontario.

Tinordi has already served one game of his suspension; he will also miss Milwaukee's games Oct. 23 at Grand Rapids and Oct. 25 vs. Texas.

