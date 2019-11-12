Weekly: Penguins Defense Clamps Down in Last Two Wins

November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS 2 at Lehigh Valley 4

The Penguins and Phantoms engaged in a back-and-forth game, as both teams proved a knack for scoring right after their opponent took a lead. A late second-period strike by Lehigh Valley didn't give the Pens enough time to respond, and ultimately became the game-winner.

Friday, Nov. 8 - PENGUINS 2 at Utica 1

The Pens fell behind 58 seconds into the game, but fought tooth and nail to walk away with the win. Zach Trotman and Jordy Bellerive lit the lamp 34 seconds apart in the third period to stun the Utica crowd and lift Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to victory. Dustin Tokarski earned his first win as a Penguin.

Saturday, Nov. 9 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Syracuse 0

Casey DeSmith turned aside 35 shots to earn the Penguins their first shutout of the season. Andrew Agozzino opened the scoring four minutes into the contest, and Trotman added an insurance marker in the third with the first shorthanded goal of his career.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton welcomes Hershey to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time this season. The season series between these two bitter rivals is even thus far, 1-1-0-0.

Friday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins will try and avenge a shootout loss to the Thunderbirds back on Nov. 2. Goalie Phil Desrosiers has won four-straight games, but allowed three goals in all four starts.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Pens square off with the Phantoms for the fourth time this season, but for the first time at home. Lehigh Valley has the edge in the season series so far, going 2-0-0-1.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has not allowed a goal in 119:02 of game time. Also, the team has not surrendered an even-strength goal in seven periods.

- Stefan Noesen leads the AHL with 11 goals, and he is also tied for the most power-play goals in the league (5).

- Zach Trotman posted points in back-to-back games for the first time since Mar. 7 and Mar. 8, 2015.

- Casey DeSmith's 35 saves on Saturday was the most by a Penguins goalie this season since DeSmith's 36 stops in the season opener on Oct. 5 at Hershey.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 15 10 1 0 4 24 .800

2. Springfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 .600

3. Providence 16 8 6 0 2 18 .563

4. Lehigh Valley 13 6 2 1 4 17 .654

5. Hershey 15 7 5 2 1 17 .567

6. PENGUINS 14 7 5 1 1 16 .571

7. Charlotte 12 5 5 2 0 12 .500

8. Bridgeport 16 4 9 2 1 11 .344

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 14 11 4 15

Andrew Agozzino 13 4 9 13

David Warsofksy 14 1 8 9

Jake Lucchini* 14 3 3 6

Sam Miletic 14 1 5 6

Jon Lizotte* 11 0 6 6

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 2 1-0-1 1.92 .911 0

Casey DeSmith 10 5-4-0 2.97 .899 1

Emil Larmi* 3 1-1-1 4.05 .882 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 13 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 15 Springfield Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 16 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Nov. 5 (C) Sam Lafferty Recalled by PIT

