Crunch Weekly

November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





LAST WEEK

Fri., Nov. 8 - Crunch vs. Belleville - W, 4-3 (OT) Sat., Nov. 9 - Crunch at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - L, 2-0 Mon., Nov. 11 - Crunch at Utica - W, 3-1

THIS WEEK

Wed., Nov. 13 - Crunch at Rochester - 7:05 p.m. Fri., Nov. 15 - Crunch vs. Utica - 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16 - Crunch vs. Cleveland - 7 p.m.

CRUNCH PULL IN A PAIR OF WINS IN WEEK 6

The Crunch have reached the halfway point of their six games in nine days stretch, collecting two wins in the first three games. They improved to 7-4-2-0 this season, good for 16 points and a 0.615 points percentage.

Syracuse opened the week with a dramatic comeback win over the Belleville Senators Friday night, overcoming deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 for a 4-3 overtime win on Military Appreciation Night. The following night, the Crunch were blanked by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 2-0, despite a 35-22 shots advantage. The Crunch rebounded with a 3-1 win in Utica Monday afternoon, tying the Galaxy Cup series at one win apiece.

The Crunch conclude the six-game stretch this week with another three games in four days starting Wednesday night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Veteran defenseman Cameron Gaunce paced the Crunch with five points-all assists-over the course of the three-game week. He had a hand in all four Crunch goals during Friday's comeback win over the Belleville Senators. He also earned an assist on the game-winning goal in Monday's win over Utica. In total, Gaunce logged a point on five of the Crunch's seven goals last week.

Friday was the third four-assist game in his AHL career (606 games); he has two in 71 games with the Crunch (Nov. 23, 2018 vs. Binghamton). The 29-year-old is tied for third in the AHL-and leads all league blueliners-with 11 assists in 12 games played. His 11 points rank second among AHL defensemen.

***

Chris Mueller finished the week with four points (2g, 2a), including his first game-winning goal with the Crunch. The veteran recorded a pair of multi-point games-his team-leading third and fourth of the season.

He scored the Crunch's first goal Friday night against the Senators before winning a clean faceoff to setup the game-tying goal in the third period. Monday, he had a hand in the game's first goal in Utica before tipping in his fifth goal of the year with 0.3 seconds left in the first period for the eventual game-winner.

Mueller leads the Crunch and is tied for fifth in the AHL with seven power-play points (3g, 4a). His 11 points are tied with Cameron Gaunce for the team lead.

***

Spencer Martin started all three games for the Crunch and posted a 2-1-0 record in net. He earned his first Crunch win Friday before holding the Comets to one power-play goal Monday for his two wins. He allowed six goals on 74 shots for a 2.03 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

***

Boris Katchouk snapped a six-game goal drought with his first career multi-goal game Monday at Utica. The second-year pro has five points (3g, 2a) in 12 games this season. He finished his rookie campaign with 23 points (11g, 12a) in 75 games.

UPCOMING: ROCHESTER, UTICA, CLEVELAND

The Crunch complete their grueling nine-day stretch with three more divisional matches in Week 7.

The Crunch square off with the Rochester Americans Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena in the third of 12 matches between the clubs. The Amerks have won the first two meetings in overtime, including a 3-2 win in the season opener Oct. 4. The Amerks (7-3-1-2) are one point ahead of the Crunch in the North Division.

Syracuse and Utica rematch Friday night following the Crunch's series-tying win Monday. It's the first home match of the season series; last year the Crunch went 5-1-0-0 at the War Memorial Arena and outscored the Comets, 33-9, in the six games.

Saturday, the Crunch host Hockey Fights Cancer night as they take on the Cleveland Monsters. The Crunch handed the Monsters (8-5-0-1) a pair of regulation losses Oct. 11-12 in Cleveland. The Monsters have lost two straight games, but they've been a good road team this year, going 4-1-0-1 as the visiting team.

WEEK 6 RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 8 | Game 11 vs. Belleville | W, 4-3 (OT) Belleville 2 1 0 0 - 3 Shots: 14-10-5-0-29 PP: 0/7 Syracuse 0 2 1 1 - 4 Shots: 5-11-15-3-34 PP: 2/6 2nd Period-Mueller 4 (Barré-Boulet, Gaunce), 1:59 (PP). Barré-Boulet 6 (Gaunce, Thomas), 5:14. 3rd Period-Barré-Boulet 7 (Gaunce, Mueller), 7:31 (PP). Overtime-Martel 4 (Stephens, Gaunce), 2:07. . . . Martin 1-1-0 (29 shots-26 saves). A-5,945

Saturday, Nov. 9 | Game 12 at W-B/Scranton | L, 2-0 Syracuse 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 11-14-10-35 PP: 0/6 W-B/Scranton 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 13-6-3-22 PP: 0/2 Gaolies-Syracuse, Martin 1-2-0 (22 shots-20 saves). W-B/Scranton, DeSmith 5-4-0 (35 shots-35 saves). A-4,159

Monday, Nov. 11 | Game 13 at Utica | W, 3-1 Syracuse 2 0 1 - 3 Shots: 11-4-9-24 PP: 1/5 Utica 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 7-7-9-23 PP: 1/5 1st Period-Katchouk 2 (Conacher, Mueller), 12:44. Mueller 5 (Yan, Gaunce), 19:59 (PP). 3rd Period-Katchouk 3 (Unassisted), 19:27 (EN). . . . Martin 2-2-0 (23 shots-22 saves). A-3,935

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev) Power Play 22.6% (14-for-62) 5th (5th) Penalty Kill 91.4% (53-for-58) 4th (5th) Goals For 3.23 GFA (42) 9th (8th) Goals Against 3.31 GAA (43) 26th (T-25th) Shots For 28.69 SF/G (373) 22nd (29th) Shots Against 27.15 SA/G (353) 4th (8th) Penalty Minutes 13.08 PIM/G (170) 16th (24th)

Category

Leader Points 11 Mueller, Gaunce Goals 7 Barré-Boulet Assists 11 Gaunce PIM 39 Masin Plus/Minus +3 Gaunce Wins 3 Wedgewood GAA 2.29 Martin Save % 0.907 Martin

