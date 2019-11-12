Amerks Specialty Jerseys Available for Purchase on Dash Starting this Season

November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today a season-long partnership with DASH, a sports-focused online auction platform who will oversee the sale and acquisition of the team's various specialty jerseys throughout the 2019-20 season.

Launched in 2015, DASH currently serves more than half of the American Hockey League's franchises and remains very prominent in other reputable leagues such as the National Lacrosse League, Major League Soccer and the ECHL. The partnership with DASH will offer fans a one-stop shop for immediate access to purchase Amerks specialty jerseys as well as other merchandise while maximizing fan engagement.

"We're excited for the opportunity to partner with DASH to deliver a better and much more efficient outlet for our fans to purchase specialty jerseys and more," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "The move to DASH allows us to streamline the overall auction process and ultimately provide a better customer experience for our fans."

The Amerks will have four different specialty jerseys available for purchase on DASH this season, including the jerseys the players will wear for Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center on Friday, Nov. 15 against the Cleveland Monsters. To access the auction, fans can visit http://amerks.co/TSKIQi, or text "DASH" to 6686, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Fans can bid on the Military-themed jerseys now through 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. Winners will then be contacted for the chance to receive the jerseys "off the players back" immediately following Friday's game against Cleveland.

Other Amerks specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off on DASH this season include Defend the Ice Night, (Feb. 28), Irish Night (Mar. 13) and Pink the Rink Night (Apr. 3).

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.