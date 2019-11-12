Condors Raise Record $37,645 for Charity Through Moon Landing Jersey Auction

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Saturday's "50th Anniversary Moon Landing" jersey auction raised a record $37,645 for local charities through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). Tyler Benson, who scored a hat trick in the 6-3 win, and Kailer Yamamoto each had their jerseys go for $2,100. A crowd of 6,411 was in attendance.

50th ANNIVERSARY MOON LANDING JERSEY AUCTION RECAP

The $37,645 raised via the jersey auction has brought the team's all-time total to $1,398,064 donated to local charity over 22 years

Four jerseys eclipsed the $2,000 mark: Tyler Benson ($2,100), Kailer Yamamoto ($2,100), Colby Cave ($2,000) and Evan Bouchard ($2,000)

The team sold out of the Golden Ticket raffle for an "Apollo 11" authentic, game-issued jersey with 100 tickets sold for $30 each

A crowd of 6,411 has the team averaging 5,000 fans a game with Field Trip Day (Nov. 21) and Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 30) expected to draw capacity crowds this month

2019-20 Upcoming Specialty Jerseys

Friday, Feb. 7 - Bakersfield Fog 25th Anniversary Throwback Night

Saturday, Mar. 7 - Star Wars

Saturday, Mar. 28 - Blackout Cancer

