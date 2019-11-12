Eagles Sweep Road Trip with 3-1 Win over San Antonio
November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX. - Josh Dickinson notched a pair of assists, while fellow forwards Jacob MacDonald, Erik Condra and Igor Shvyrev all netted goals, as the Colorado Eagles defeated the San Antonio Rampage, 3-1 on Tuesday. Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska was stellar in net, stopping 38 of the 39 shots he faced. Colorado's victory, combined with the Eagles 5-2 win at Texas on Saturday, gave Colorado a perfect 2-0 mark on the team's two-game road trip through the Lone Star State. The victory also improves the Eagles road record to 5-2 on the season.
Colorado would open the scoring when Dickinson created a turnover at his own blue line and flew down the right-wing boards. Dickinson would fire a shot on net that would rebound into the slot and MacDonald would hammer it into the back of the net. The goal would give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 5:29 into the contest and Colorado would carry that 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Eagles advantage would stretch to a 2-0 when Condra skated from the side of the net to the top of the crease and fed the puck past Rampage goalie Adam Wilcox with 2:18 left to play in the middle frame.
A late power play would get San Antonio onto the scoreboard, as forward Cam Darcy buried a slapshot from the top of the right-wing circle to trim Colorado's lead to 2-1 with 3.3 seconds remaining in the second period.
Moving into the final 20 minutes of action, a tenacious forecheck from Julien Nantel saw Nantel strip the puck from Wilcox behind the net. Nantel would then find Shvyrev in the slot where he would backhand a shot into the cage to stretch the Eagles advantage to 3-1 at the 10:59 mark of the third period.
San Antonio would earn a power play in the final two minutes of the contest and the Rampage would up the stakes by pulling Wilcox in favor of the extra attacker. The move would create a series of chances for San Antonio, but some outstanding play from Miska and company would prevent the Rampage from drawing closer, as Colorado would hold on for the 3-1 win.
The Eagles were outshot in the contest, 39-19. Colorado finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while San Antonio scored on one of two opportunities on the man-advantage.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, November 15th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
