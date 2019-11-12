Kings Recall Matt Luff
November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Matt Luff from Ontario.
The 22-year-old Luff (born May 5, 1997) is a 6-2, 196-pound native of Oakville, Ontario who has recorded 10 points (3-7=10), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating in 13 games this season with Ontario. At the time of his recall, he ranks tied for the team lead in assists and tied for second on the team in points. He appeared in 33 games last season with the Kings, posting 11 points (8-3=11) and nine penalty minutes.
