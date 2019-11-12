Kings Recall Matt Luff

November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Matt Luff from Ontario.

The 22-year-old Luff (born May 5, 1997) is a 6-2, 196-pound native of Oakville, Ontario who has recorded 10 points (3-7=10), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating in 13 games this season with Ontario. At the time of his recall, he ranks tied for the team lead in assists and tied for second on the team in points. He appeared in 33 games last season with the Kings, posting 11 points (8-3=11) and nine penalty minutes.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.