Capitals Loan Riley Sutter to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Riley Sutter to the Hershey Bears.

Sutter, 20, was drafted in the 3rd round, 93rd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Capitals. The Calgary, Alberta native totaled 204 games and posted 137 points (60 goals, 77 assists) across four seasons with the WHL's Everett Silvertips from 2015-2019. He will wear #24 for Hershey.

Sutter's first game will mark his professional debut.

Sutter is the son former Philadelphia Flyers captain and Calgary Flames Development Coach Ron Sutter. He is also the nephew of former Chicago Blackhawks captain Darryl Sutter, long-time New York Islander Duane Sutter, three-time Stanley Cup Champion and former Islanders captain Brent Sutter, former Bears forward Rich Sutter, and long-time St. Louis Blues captain Brian Sutter.

The Bears return to action on Wednesday evening at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

