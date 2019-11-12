Ottawa Assigns Balcers to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Rudolfs Balcers to the Belleville Senators.

Balcers has yet to play this season after suffering a lower-body injury in preseason with Ottawa.

Last year, Balcers played 36 games with Ottawa, tallying five goals and 14 points. He also lined up in 43 games with Belleville adding 31 points (17 goals).

The Sens return to action Wednesday when they visit Laval to complete a four-game road trip. Belleville is back home Friday against Bridgeport and tickets are available.

