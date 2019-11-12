Monsters Drop 4-2 Decision to Griffins
November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters' comeback fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-6-0-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.
Grand Rapids' Turner Elson opened the scoring in the first period, but Nathan Gerbe notched a tally for Cleveland to tie the game. At the end of the middle frame, Filip Zadina scored a goal to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Zac Dalpe brought it back to an even game with just over a minute left in the third, but the Griffins scored two goals in the final minute from Joe Veleno and Matt Puempel to take the game 4-2. Grand Rapids backstop Calvin Pickard had 40 saves in the win while Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen stopped 19 shot in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 - - 2
GR 1 1 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 42 0/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
GR 23 0/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 19 3 3-4-0
GR Pickard W 40 2 5-3-2
Cleveland Record: 8-6-0-1, 5th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 7-6-1-1, 4th Central Division
Next Game:
The Monsters head to face the Rochester Americans on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters center Sam Vigneault vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins
