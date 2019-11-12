Monsters Drop 4-2 Decision to Griffins

Cleveland Monsters center Sam Vigneault vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters' comeback fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-6-0-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.

Grand Rapids' Turner Elson opened the scoring in the first period, but Nathan Gerbe notched a tally for Cleveland to tie the game. At the end of the middle frame, Filip Zadina scored a goal to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Zac Dalpe brought it back to an even game with just over a minute left in the third, but the Griffins scored two goals in the final minute from Joe Veleno and Matt Puempel to take the game 4-2. Grand Rapids backstop Calvin Pickard had 40 saves in the win while Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen stopped 19 shot in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

GR 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 42 0/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

GR 23 0/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 19 3 3-4-0

GR Pickard W 40 2 5-3-2

Cleveland Record: 8-6-0-1, 5th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 7-6-1-1, 4th Central Division

Next Game:

The Monsters head to face the Rochester Americans on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

