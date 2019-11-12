Bears Weekly: Hershey Prepares for Baby Pens and Defending Champs

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears went 1-1-1-0 last week in three contests, moving the club's record to 7-5-2-1 through 15 games this season. The Bears have struggled away from Central Pennsylvania, dropping four straight games (0-3-1-0) on the road, but have thrived on home ice, owning a 4-0-1-1 record over the past six games at Giant Center. This week, Hershey skates in three more Atlantic Division games, visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, before hosting defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.

Hershey opened last week with a 2-1 loss at Hartford on Friday. Mike Sgarbossa had the lone goal as Hershey had a six-game win streak vs. Hartford snapped.

Last Saturday, Hershey dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at Lehigh Valley. Matt Moulson and Liam O'Brien tallied goals in the second period for the Chocolate and White, but Andy Welinski scored the winning goal for the Phantoms at 4:27 of overtime.

On Sunday, the Bears upended the Phantoms in a shootout, 3-2, at Giant Center. Hershey tied the game with just 2:44 left in regulation on a goal from Steve Whitney. Mike Sgarbossa had the lone goal of the shootout for Hershey

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

-Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Faith and Family Night, ZooAmerica Night, BOGO Kids Dippin' Dots

-Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Penn State Health Fuzzy Socks Night (First 6,000 fans)

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

Thursday, Nov. 14: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Friday, Nov. 15:

10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

Saturday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

#HersheyBearsCares Events This Week

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. Staff members visited Akron Elementary School on Tuesday while Bears players visited the Penn State Children's Hospital ahead of Saturday's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

SLICK SGARBOSSA: Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa continues to pace the Bears. In last Saturday's contest at Lehigh Valley, the veteran forward played in his 400th AHL game. He collected an assist in the contest to extend his point streak to four games. The following evening he was held off the scoresheet, but in the shootout, he struck for the lone goal to give Hershey a 3-2 win. Sgarbossa's slick move went viral, earning mentions from the Washington Capitals, NHL, the AHL, NBC Sports, and others on social media.

POWER PLAY BREAKS THROUGH: The Bears snapped a 0-for-36 drought on the power play in Sunday's win over Lehigh Valley. The Bears had been held off the scoresheet on the man advantage for 10 straight games before finally finding the back of the net on the club's second opportunity of the evening last Sunday. Forward Philippe Maillet had the goal, giving Hershey its sixth power play goal of this season.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE: Forward Travis Boyd and defenseman Tyler Lewington were both assigned to Hershey on Monday by the Washington Capitals. Boyd had six points (four goals, two assists) in three games during his previous stint with the Bears, earning CCM/AHL Hockey Player of the Week. The two-time Hershey MVP had four assists in six games during his NHL recall. In total, Boyd has collected 172 points in 220 games with Hershey. Lewington has skated in 240 career games with the Bears over the past four seasons, posting 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) and 501 penalty minutes.

BEARS FIGHT CANCER: The Bears host the club's second annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday evening. The team will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game for the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Central PA. Bears players impacted by cancer include Martin Fehervary (mother), Kale Kessy (billet family member), Philippe Maillet (godmother), Bobby Nardella (grandmother), Liam O'Brien (grandmother), Vitek Vanecek (grandfather), and Colby Williams (mother).

BEARS BITES: Forward Steve Whitney is one assist away from 100 in his professional career...Forward Philippe Maillet is two points away from 100 in his AHL and professional career...Martin Fehervary's plus/minus of +7 ranks 5th in the AHL among rookie skaters...The Bears rank are committing just 10.60 penalty minutes per game, the 4th lowest total in the AHL...Hershey holds a six-game point streak on home ice heading into this week (4-0-1-1).

