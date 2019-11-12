Thunderbirds Host 3rd Annual T-Birds 101 School Day Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-6-0-0) will host their third annual T-Birds 101 School Day Game on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:35 a.m. as they face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6-2-1-4) at the MassMutual Center.

The annual morning game, presented by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. and made possible with the support of the Davis Foundation, will serve as a hockey-themed field trip for thousands of Springfield area school students. Every student in attendance will be provided a Thunderbirds workbook, complete with educational facts and activities in subjects like math and science.

In the on-ice matchup, the Thunderbirds will look to become just the second Eastern Conference team to reach 10 wins in the early season, joining the Hartford Wolf Pack. Springfield came away victorious in its first meeting with the Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 19. That evening, Philippe Desrosiers scooped up his first win as a Thunderbird netminder, stopping six of seven Phantoms shootout attempts. Kevin Roy scored the game-winner in the longest shootout in T-Birds history.

Springfield enters this three-game, four-night week coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win in Charlotte on Saturday against the Checkers. Brady Keeper tied the score at 3 with just 53.1 seconds left in regulation time and with Desrosiers on the bench for an extra skater. In the extra session, Daniel Audette sent the T-Birds home happy when he raced to a loose puck, deked around goaltender Anton Forsberg, and slid the puck into the wide-open net at the 1:05 mark of overtime.

The Thunderbirds enter Wednesday morning's matchup as the second stingiest defense in the AHL, allowing just 2.27 goals per game while scoring 3.27 per contest (8th best in AHL).

With his goal and two assists on Saturday in Charlotte, Anthony Greco became the first T-Birds player in club history to reach 150 points. The fourth-year pro leads the T-Birds all-time in goals, assists, points, games played, and shorthanded goals. His three shorthanded tallies this season are tied for the most among all skaters in the AHL.

After the morning matchup, the Thunderbrids go right back on the road to complete a stretch of five road games in two weeks with visits to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and the Binghamton Devils (7:05 p.m.) on Saturday.

