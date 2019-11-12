Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
November 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned left wing Max Comtois to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Comtois, 20 (1/8/99), recorded 2-3=5 points with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has collected 4-8=12 points with a +3 rating and 13 PIM in 23 career NHL games with the Ducks.
Comtois made his 2019-20 season debut in San Diego, going scoreless with two PIM. The 6-2, 215-pound forward owns 1-0=1 point and four PIM in five career AHL games with the Gulls. He has also appeared in 12 career Calder Cup Playoff games, earning 5-4=9 points with a +4 rating and four PIM.
