Rampage Silenced by Miska in Loss to Eagles

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage (6-4-4) launched 39 shots on Tuesday morning but could only get one puck past goaltender Hunter Miska, falling 3-1 to the Colorado Eagles (7-6-0) on 'Cool School Day' at the AT&T Center.

Cam Darcy scored the lone goal for the Rampage, who finished their four-game homestand with a 1-2-1 record. Adam Wilcox stopped 16 of 19 shots while suffering his first regulation loss of the season.

The Eagles opened the scoring at 5:29 of the first period with Jacob MacDonald's fourth goal of the season. Josh Dickinson carried the puck into the Rampage zone on the right wing on a 2-on-1 rush. Dickinson fired a wrist shot off the far post, but the rebound came right to MacDonald for a 1-0 Eagles lead.

Erik Condra extended the Colorado lead at 17:42 of the second period. After Wilcox stopped Dickinson on a breakaway, Dickinson regathered the puck and fed Condra at the side of the Rampage net. Wilcox attempted a poke-check, but Condra slid the puck und the right pad for his second goal of the season.

Dating back to the start of last season, Condra has seven goals and 12 points in 15 games against the Rampage.

Darcy cut the deficit to a goal in the closing seconds of the second period, wiring a slap shot from the top of the right circle through the legs of Miska for a power play goal. It was Darcy's second goal of the season at 19:56, making it 2-1.

With an assist on the Darcy goal, Derrick Pouliot has ten points in his last nine games.

Igor Shvyrev restored Colorado's two-goal lead at 10:59 of the third period. Wilcox went behind the Rampage net to retrieve the puck, but he was stripped by Eagles forward Julien Nantel. Off the turnover, Shvyrev corralled the puck and tucked it into the open net for his second goal of the season.

San Antonio earned a power play in the final two minutes of regulation and pulled Wilcox for a 6-on-4 advantage, but they were unable to capitalize.

Nolan Stevens beat Miska in the first period, but the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference.

The loss was San Antonio's first regulation defeat this season when giving up the game's first goal, falling to 4-1-2. The Rampage are 0-5-0 all-time against Colorado.

The Rampage head to Winnipeg for a two-game set against the Manitoba Moose, beginning Friday at Bell MTS Place. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Darcy (2)

Adam Wilcox: 16 saves on 19 shots

Power Play: 1-for-2

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Erik Condra - COL

2) Josh Dickinson - COL

3) Cam Darcy - SA

