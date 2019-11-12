'Canes Reassign Luostarinen to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Eetu Luostarinen to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luostarinen, 21, posted one assist in three NHL games after being recalled on Nov. 6. He made his NHL debut against the New York Rangers on Nov. 7 and registered his first career NHL point with an assist against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 11. Luostarinen has also tallied seven points (5g, 2a) in 10 AHL games with the Checkers this season. The 6'3", 186-pound forward played the last three seasons for KalPa (Finland), recording 63 points (24g, 39a) in 141 career Liiga games. He represented Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, appearing in four games and winning gold. The Siilinjarvi, Finland, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

