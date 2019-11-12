Phantoms Power Play

Phantoms In The Community:

Some Lehigh Valley Phantoms players and meLVin stopped by the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital to help cheer up some kids who were in the hospital last week. Nate Prosser, Tyler Wotherspoon and Kyle Criscuolo joined meLVin to visit a few kids and try to lift their spirits and keep them company for an afternoon.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 4, W-B/Scranton Penguins 2

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms started the week with a 4-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in their first Wednesday game of the season. Kyle Criscuolo tallied three points including two goals in the win and Cal O'Reilly, Greg Carey, and T.J. Brennan all had multi-point games.

Friday, November 9, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 3, Hershey Bears 2 (OT)

The Phantoms finally picked up their first overtime win of the year with a 3-2 win against the Hershey Bears on Friday. Andy Welinski scored the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining in OT and Alex Lyon made 28 saves on 30 shots, including four in overtime.

Sunday, November 10, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 2, Hershey Bears 3 (SO)

Lehigh Valley and Hershey would need extra time for the third straight meeting as the Sunday rematch extended all the way to a shootout where the Phantoms eventually fell to Hershey 3-2. The Phantoms have now earned at least a point in 11 out of 13 games this season.

Next Week:

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - MassMutual Center

Lehigh Valley will head to Springfield for a morning matchup with the Springfield Thunderbirds at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday. It is the first of two trips to Springfield and second of four overall meetings between the two after Springfield won 4-3 in a shootout on October 19 at PPL Center. Nic Aube-Kubel and Morgan Frost each scored in the third period to force overtime and earn a point for the Phantoms.

Friday, November 15, 2019

vs. Binghamton Devils - Veterans Memorial Arena

The Phantoms will continue their road trip as they travel up to Binghamton on Friday night. Binghamton currently sits in last place in the North Division and Lehigh Valley picked up a 4-1 win against the Devils on October 18 thanks to goals from Mikhail Vorobyev, Joel Farabee, and a pair from Andy Andreoff. Alex Lyon made 24 saves on 25 shots in the win.

Sunday, November 16, 2019

vs. WBS Penguins - Mohegan Sun Arena

The road trip will conclude back in Pennsylvania on Sunday with a stop in Wilkes-Barre to face the Penguins for the fourth time already this season. Lehigh Valley is 2-0-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year and Greg Carey has tallied five points in the three games against the Penguins.

3 Stars of the Week:

Fine and Andy

Defenseman Andy Welinski was the hero in Saturday night's matchup with the Hershey Bears as he scored the overtime winner 33 seconds remaining to give the Phantoms a 3-2 victory. It was the first overtime goal of Welinski's career.

CrisGOALo

Kyle Criscuolo notched his fist multi-point game with Lehigh Valley with three points on November 6 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, including his 100th pro point. He scored two goals in the win against the Penguins, his first two-goal game since February 16, 2018, which also came against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins when he was a member of the Rochester Americans.

Free Hockey For All

With back-to-back overtime games this weekend against Hershey, the Phantoms have now played six overtime games, second-most in the AHL. Four of those games have extended to a shootout, tied for the most in the AHL.

