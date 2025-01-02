Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Silvertips - January 3rd-4th, 2025

Victoria, B.C. - The Royals are back at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre this week as they kick off a home-and-home series with the league-leading Everett Silvertips. The series begins on Friday, Jan. 3, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.

Friday's contest will be the Royals' second meeting with the Silvertips this season. The Royals carry a 1-0 record against the Silvertips so far this season following a 3-2 overtime win in November. In this game, the Royals clawed back from a 2-0 deficit with a pair of goals from Brayden Boehm and Teydon Trembecky. Blueliner Nate Misskey would score the game-winner in overtime.

The Royals are coming off a two-game series against a divisional foe, the Vancouver Giants, where they earned points in both games. The series kicked off in Victoria with a 7-6 shootout loss but was followed by a 5-2 win in Langley. The Royals are sitting second in the B.C. Division and fourth in the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cole Reschny -.The Royals leading scorer, who hails from Macklin, SK, has been a player to watch all season long. In 33 outings, the 17-year-old has accumulated 41 total points with an eye-catching 30 helpers and 11 markers. During the Royals' recent series with the Giants, Reschny shone as he recorded four points with three assists and a goal through two games.

EVERETT

Carter Bear - Hailing from West St. Paul, MB, Bear has been a consistent outlet for offence in the 2024-25 WHL season. In 29 outings, the 19-year-old has netted 24 goals with 27 assists for 51 total points. Bear is currently riding an impressive 12-game point streak which dates to Nov. 9, that has seen the forward amass 24 points with 10 goals and 14 assists.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (18W-11L-3OTL-4SOL-TP43) - 4th in Western Conference

EVERETT- (28W-5L-2OTL-1SOL-TP59) - 1st in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â January 3 v. EVT - 7:05 pm

Â January 4 @ EVT - 6:05 pm

Â January 7 @ SEA - 7:05 pm

Â January 10 @ WEN - 7:05 pm

Â January 11 @ TC - 6:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

