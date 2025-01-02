Royals Acquire Brandon Lisowsky from Saskatoon Blades

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2004-born forward Brandon Lisowsky and a fifth-round pick in 2028 from the Saskatoon Blades, in exchange for Tanner Scott, a second-round pick in 2025 and a second-round pick in 2026.

Lisowsky, who hails from Port Coquitlam, B.C., was drafted in the seventh round, 218th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 5'9 and 181 lbs winger had 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points in 29 games this season with Saskatoon. Lisowsky was an Alternate Captain for the Blades, and has appeared in 255 WHL games, all with Saskatoon, where he has scored 143 goals and 124 assists for 267 points.

"Brandon has been one of the leagues most consistent goal scorers over the last number of years." said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We felt we needed to add a goal scorer to our lineup and we feel Brandon will bring that to our group."

Tanner Scott appeared in 244 games for the Royals over the course of five seasons, where he scored 54 goals and 88 assists for 142 points.

"This was a very difficult decision because it meant having to include a quality player and person in Tanner due to the 20 year old rule." said Heisinger. "We look forward to following the rest of Tanner's season and into next season when he plays at Bowling Green State University."

