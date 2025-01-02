Raiden LeGall Named WHL Goalie of the Month for December
January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Raiden LeGall has been named WHL Goalie of the Month for December 2024.
LeGall, an '06-born Morden, MB native, posted a 4-1-0 record in December with a .948 save percentage and a 1.41 goals-against average. In his five appearances, LeGall was only beaten for more than one goal in one game. His finest performance came on Dec. 8, posting a 29-save shutout of the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Center to spoil their Teddy Bear Toss night.
Raiden LeGall is 6-1-0 on the season with a 1.43 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.
