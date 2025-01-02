Raiden LeGall Named WHL Goalie of the Month for December

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Raiden LeGall has been named WHL Goalie of the Month for December 2024.

LeGall, an '06-born Morden, MB native, posted a 4-1-0 record in December with a .948 save percentage and a 1.41 goals-against average. In his five appearances, LeGall was only beaten for more than one goal in one game. His finest performance came on Dec. 8, posting a 29-save shutout of the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Center to spoil their Teddy Bear Toss night.

Raiden LeGall is 6-1-0 on the season with a 1.43 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.