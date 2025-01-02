Oil Kings Assistant Captain Finnie Commits to Niagra University

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that 2004-born forward Marshall Finnie has committed to Niagra University in NCAA Division I for after his graduation from the Western Hockey League.

Finnie, out of Lethbridge, Alta., is in his third season with the Oil Kings after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent, earning his spot as a camp invite in 2022.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for all that they have done for me!" Finnie said. "I am excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Niagara University!"

This season, through 33 games, Finnie has scored nine times and added nine assists for 18 points. Three of his goals this season have also been game winners. He's also won 59.6% of his faceoffs this season.

Through his career, Finnie has played in 162 games with the Oil Kings and has scored 38 goals, along with 43 assists for 81 points and a faceoff percentage just above 55% which is fourth on the Oil Kings all-time faceoff leaders since the WHL started tracking individual faceoffs in 2017/2018.

Finnie has also worn an 'A' as one of the teams Assistant Captains during the last two seasons.

The Niagra University Purple Eagles play out of Lewiston, New York in the Atlantic Hockey America Conference.

