Americans acquire defenseman Dylan LeBret from Regina

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has acquired the rights to 2007-born defenseman Dylan LeBret from the Regina Pats in exchange for a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 ninth-round pick. Regina drafted LeBret with the third overall pick in the 2022 U.S. Priority Draft.

"We will begin the process of talking to Dylan and his family about the WHL option," said Tory. "Dylan is a skilled, hard-nosed defenseman who possesses a high hockey IQ, very good puck skills and is a very good skater."

LeBret, from Mead, Washington, is playing with Shattuck-St. Mary's U18 program in Faribault, Minnesota this season. In 50 total games he has recorded 20 points (2-18-20). He is currently teammates with Americans prospects Sean Burick and Xavier Wendt.

On Wednesday LeBret helped his Shattuck-St. Mary's team win the Circle K Classic championship in Calgary. The event features 32 of the top U18 teams from around North America.

In six round robin games LeBret recorded five points (1-4-5) and then assisted on the lone goal in the championship game as Shattuck defeated the Calgary International Hockey Academy 1-0.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound LeBret is committed to the University of Maine.

