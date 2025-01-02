Oil Kings Re-Assign Stroeder, Recall Smith and Snell

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Ahead of three games in three nights this weekend, the Edmonton Oil Kings have made some roster moves.

The team announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder to the Saskatoon Contacts of the SMAAAHL, and they have also recalled 2008-born forward Cage Smith, as well as 2008-born goalie Parker Snell.

Stroeder played in six games in his stretch with the Oil Kings, earning three goals and three assists for six points. The Lanigan, Sask. product had a statement game on December 27 in Red Deer, scoring twice and adding an assist. His six point are the most by a player in their 15-year-old season in Oil Kings history.

Smith, from Brooks, Alta., is coming off a finals appearance at the Circle K Classic with Calgary IHA where he had three assists in six games. Overall, Smith has 22 points in 16 games with IHA and has played in three games so far with the Oil Kings.

Snell, from St. Albert, Alta., made his WHL debut in stellar fashion making 29 saves against the Prince George Cougars for his first career WHL win and shutout. Currently playing with OHA Edmonton, Snell is 7-6-1 with a 3.13 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage.

The Oil Kings are in Lethbridge on Friday against the Hurricanes.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back at home on January 4 and 5 for meetings with Lethbridge, including Croc Night on Saturday, January 4!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.