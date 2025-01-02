Hitmen Acquire Goaltender Daniel Hauser

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired 20 year-old goaltender Daniel Hauser from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for 20 year-old forward Maxim Muranov, the rights to 2007-born forward Mason Moe and 2009-born goaltender Mark Djomo. In addition, Wenatchee will receive a third round pick in 2026 and a second round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Daniel is a high-quality goaltender who we believe will be an integral piece in our continued success through this second half of the season" said General Manager Garry Davidson "His experience over the course of his tenure in the WHL is extensive including vast playoff experience and success."

Hauser was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft by the Winnipeg Ice and went on to play parts of five seasons in the WHL. The product of Chestermere, AB, has appeared in 151 games posting a GAA of 2.69 and save percentage of 0.908. Under the Winnipeg Ice organization, Hauser led the club to two East Division Championships and a WHL Championship appearance in the 2022-23 season. The veteran goaltender has appeared in the playoffs on three occasions, playing in 37 playoff games, recording 23 wins. Hauser's regular season stats include 8694 minutes played, 108 career wins and 12 shutouts. The goaltender is committed the University of Wisconsin Badgers Men's Hockey program in the NCAA for the 2025-26 season.

"Over the course of the last four seasons with the Hitmen, Max has contributed to our team and community with class and a work ethic that has been instrumental in the growth of our program" continued Davidson. "We have been privileged to have had Max in our organization since we drafted him and wish him the best as his finishes his junior career."

Muranov was drafted by Calgary in first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft and would go on to play 210 games across four seasons with the club, recording 116 points.

Daniel hauseR - GOALTENDER

HOMETOWN: Chestermere, AB

DOB: January 29, 2004

HEIGHT: 5'11

WEIGHT: 166 lbs

CATCHES: Left

Regular Season Team League GP GAA SV% SO

2024-25 Wenatchee Wild WHL 22 3.29 .901 0

2023-24 Wenatchee Wild WHL 39 3.50 .900 2

2022-23 Winnipeg Ice WHL 59 2.28 .917 2

2021-22 Winnipeg Ice WHL 58 2.00 0.914 8

