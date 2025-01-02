Winterhawks Release Braedan Jockims

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, January 2, that forward Braedan Jockims has been released from their active roster and protected list. The 19-year-old will join the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Jockims appeared in 66 games in the WHL, all with the Winterhawks, notching his first career goal on January 11, 2023, against the Saskatoon Blades.

Thank you for your contributions, Braedan, and best of luck in the next chapter of your career! -

