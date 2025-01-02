Double DuPont: Exceptional Status Defenceman Named WHL Rookie of the Month for a Second Time

Calgary, Alta. - Calgary Hitmen forward Oliver Tulk has been named WHL Player of the Month for December, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

Tulk put up five goals and 16 assists for 21 points and a +9 rating to lead all WHL skaters in scoring last month.

The 5-foot-8, 174-pound centreman has six multi-point games to his credit in December, highlighted by three four-point performances.

He's also riding the second-longest active point streak in the WHL with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 15 games dating back to November 13.

Tulk kicked off the month with a bang as he scored his 12th goal of the season and teed up all three of Pittsburgh Penguin prospect Tanner Howe's goals in a 9-0 defeat of the Moose Jaw Warriors for Calgary's Teddy Bear Toss game on December 1. Later that week, he put Calgary on the board as the Hitmen visited the Saskatoon Blades and played set-up man again as he dished three primary assists to Ben Kindel for another hat trick. His assist on Kindel's hat trick goal in overtime stands as his 200th career WHL point. Tulk put an exclamation point on Calgary's final game before the holiday break by piling up another trio of assists and scoring the game-tying tally against the Prince Albert Raiders in a high-flying 8-5 win on Wednesday Night in the Dub.

Tulk, 19, is on pace to set new career highs with 16 goals and 38 assists for 54 points and a +8 rating in 34 contests this season. He leads the Hitmen in points and assists while sitting fifth in the league scoring race.

The Gibsons, B.C. product has also committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2025-26 season.

Calgary (19-11-3-1) has won seven of its last 10 outings to sit second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference- while boasting the second-best win percentage in the East.

The Hitmen will travel north to Red Deer to face the Rebels (15-17-1-2) on Friday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m. MST before returning to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome for a five-game homestand.

2024-25 WHL Player of the Month

September/October: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

November: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER LEGALL NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH

Calgary, Alta.- Everett Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for December, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The 18-year-old has been tremendous in his short tenure with the team, going 4-1-0-0 in December with a sparkling 1.41 goals-against average, a .948 save percentage and one shutout.

LeGall allowed one goal or less in four of his five starts and was named first star of the game twice and second star once.

The 6-foot, 175-pound netminder was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on December 9 after putting up a .50 goals-against average. LeGall made 24 saves against the Kelowna Rockets in his first home start to preserve a 4-1 victory before steering aside 29 shots from the Wenatchee Wild two days later for his first clean sheet in the WHL. He was also named second star in Everett's 4-1 defeat of the U.S. Division-rival Tri-City Americans on December 14, which saw him make a career-high 30 stops and deny all five Americans powerplay attempts.

LeGall is 6-1-0-0 in his rookie campaign and sports a 1.43 goals-against average, a .946 save percentage and the aforementioned shutout.

The Morden, Man. product signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on November 20.

LeGall started the season with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Niverville Nighthawks, where he posted a 7-7-1 record to go along with a 2.46 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts.

He's also committed to Bemidji State University upon the conclusion of his WHL career.

Everett (28-5-2-1) has won eight of its past 10 games to continue to lead the WHL while tying for the fewest goals against across the entire CHL.

The Silvertips will put their league-best road record to the test on Friday, January 3 when they visit Vancouver Island to face the B.C. Division's Victoria Royals (18-11-3-4) at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Month

September/October: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

EXCEPTIONAL STATUS DEFENCEMAN DUPONT NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Calgary, Alta.- Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for December, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

This is the second time the 15-year-old has won the award this season after picking up the monthly honour for September/October.

DuPont led all first-year players with five goals and 11 assists for 16 points and a +4 rating in nine games.

His 11 assists were the fourth-most of all WHL skaters.

DuPont registered six multipoint games in December and was only held off the scoresheet once.

The blueliner enters 2025 on a six-game point streak (five goals, seven assists) and was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on December 30.

DuPont scored a powerplay goal and assist and added an even-strength marker in a 6-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in front of a sellout crowd at Angel of the Winds Arena on December 28. He followed the first-star performance up with another powerplay goal and two helpers on December 31 as the Silvertips snapped the Portland Winterhawks' six-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory.

DuPont is the first defenceman to receive exceptional status to compete in the WHL full-time as a 15-year-old. Everett drafted the youngster with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Calgary, Alta. product has amassed 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points and a +23 rating in 32 matches.

Not only does he lead all WHL rookies in scoring as a blueliner, he's tied for the most points among all first-year players in the CHL.

DuPont also tallied four assists in four games en route to a silver medal with Canada Red in November's U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Everett (28-5-2-1) has won four straight games and eight of their past 10 to remain first in the WHL's overall standings.

The U.S. Division powerhouse heads north of the border to take on the Victoria Royals (18-11-3-4) on Friday, January 3 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Month

September/October: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

November: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

