Game Day Hub: January 2 vs. Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks welcome the Spokane Chiefs on Thursday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

Last time out, the Winterhawks couldn't overcome an early deficit, falling 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips on Tuesday night. Kyle McDonough, Josh Zakreski, and Diego Buttazzoni provided the offense for Portland, with Buttazzoni's late-third-period goal cutting the deficit to two. Despite the push, Everett pulled away with a power-play marker and an empty-netter to close out the game.

Thirsty Thursday

It's Thirsty Thursday, and fans can enjoy FREE beer, cider, and wine tastings from some of Portland's best local breweries starting at 6:00 p.m. on the concourse. Sip and enjoy as the Winterhawks take on the Spokane Chiefs. Click here to see all the local breweries who will be in attendance tonight!

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is riding a huge point streak, totaling 20 assists in his last ten games played, including a staggering six-assist performance against the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 7. Jugnauth leads all WHL defenseman with 46 points, ranks second in the league in assists, while also leading the league in power-play helpers with 21. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Scouting Spokane

The Spokane Chiefs come into tonight's game as the second-best team in the WHL with a 24-12-0-0 record, fresh off a dominant 4-0 road victory over the Tri-City Americans on New Year's Eve. Despite the absence of star center Berkly Catton, currently representing Team Canada at the World Juniors, the Chiefs remain a formidable opponent. Left-winger Shea Van Olm leads the way for Spokane, topping the WHL in goals with 27 points and sitting tenth in total points with 49 in 35 games.

Between the pipes, Dawson Cowan leads the WHL in wins (19) and shutouts (3). His .909 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average rank fourth in the league, solidifying his status as one of the league's top goaltenders. Carter Esler has served as a capable backup with eight starts and a .500 record.

Spokane boasts one of the league's most effective special teams units. Their power play ranks second, converting at 29%, while their penalty kill sits fourth with an 82.4% success rate.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs meet tonight for the fifth of six regular-season matchups, with the Hawks holding a 1-3 record in the series. Spokane claimed the first three contests at Spokane Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but the Winterhawks responded with a statement 6-4 victory in the Chiefs' first visit to the Glass Palace on Dec. 17. That win capped a four-game streak for Portland heading into the holiday break.

In the Dec. 17 triumph, Kyle Chyzowski and Alex Weiermair each tallied two goals, while Tyson Yaremko had a career-best four-point performance. The Winterhawks aim to build on that success and earn another win at home tonight.

