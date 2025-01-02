Pats Deal Rights to Dyan LeBret to Americans for Two Draft Picks

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded the rights to 2007-born defenceman Dylan LeBret to the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a 2027 ninth-round pick and a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

