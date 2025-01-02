Silvertips Close out 2024 with 7-3 Win in Portland

January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PORTLAND, Oreg. - The Everett Silvertips snapped the Portland Winterhawks' six-game winning streak in style, closing out 2024 with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum.

Lukas Kaplan got Everett on the board early as he fielded a pass from Jesse Heslop at his own blueline and wired a wrist shot through netminder Ondrej Štěbeták 43 seconds into the game.

Kyle McDonough equalized for Portland with a shorthanded 2-on-1 goal at 9:26. The Silvertips used a powerplay to break the tie at 14:49 as Tyler MacKenzie sent a pass from below the red line up to Dominik Rymon for his first of two in the period. Rymon followed up at 16:27, converting on a Jaxsin Vaughan rebound for his 18th goal of the year. Shea Busch intercepted a Ryder Thompson pass and rebounded his own shot from the right circle to score the Silvertips' fourth goal of the period at 18:23.

Landon DuPont netted a powerplay one-timer off a pass at 2:27 into the second period to extend Everett's lead. Josh Zakreski tapped in a powerplay goal for Portland at 19:37 for a 5-2 score after two.

Diego Buttazzoni brought Portland within two at 16:15 in the third period. Tyler MacKenzie responded in short order for the Silvertips less than a minute later as he redirected a Tarin Smith shot on the poweprlay at 17:09 for his 26th goal of the season. Jesse Heslop tacked on an empty-netter at 17:57 with an assist from Lukas Kaplan to cap off a 7-3 victory.

Jesse Sanche ended the game with 27 saves for the Silvertips. Everett finishes 2024 with a 28-5-2-1 record, best in the WHL.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.