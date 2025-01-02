Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Calgary Hitmen

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring forward Maxim Muranov and the WHL playing rights to NCAA-committed forward Mason Moe and 2009-born goaltender Mark Djomo, as well as a pair of WHL Prospects Draft selections, in exchange for 2004-born goaltender Daniel Hauser. Wenatchee receives the third-round selection in 2026 originally assigned to the Regina Pats, and the second-round pick in 2027 originally belonging to the Saskatoon Blades.

Muranov hails from Moscow, Russia, and is in his fourth season of Western Hockey League play. Originally selected by the Hitmen in the 2021 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the 2004-born forward has been a consistent presence in the scoring column throughout his time in Calgary, posting 116 points over 210 games with the Hitmen. He comes to the Wild with 25 points in 33 appearances this season, and his 63 games, 22 goals and 50 points last season both marked career highs.

Moe is in his first full season of junior hockey, suiting up for the Madison Capitals of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 2007-born Eden Prairie, Minnesota native also has scored three goals in six games this year for the United States National Team Development Program's Under-18 team. Moe announced an NCAA Division I commitment to the University of Minnesota in October, and has been named to this year's NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list with a "B" rating, indicating a likely second- or third-round selection in this summer's draft.

Djomo is in his first season with the Dallas Stars Elite 16-and-under team, after leading the club's 14U team to back-to-back USA Hockey national tournaments. The Flower Mound, Texas native enters the new year with a 13-2 record, along with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Hauser returns to his native Alberta with 151 WHL appearances to his name, including 103 victories. While with the Winnipeg ICE, he led the club to a pair of East Division championships and a WHL Final in 2023, before notching 17 wins last year in his first season in Wenatchee. This season, the University of Wisconsin commit holds an 8-9-2-1 record with a 3.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Daniel Hauser for his contributions to the club and wish him all further success in Calgary, and proudly welcome Maxim Muranov, Mason Moe and Mark Djomo to the Wild family.

