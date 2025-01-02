Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Month for December
January 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Landon DuPont has officially been named WHL Rookie of the Month for December.
DuPont, an '09-born Calgary, AB native, skated in nine games on the Everett blueline in December, racking up five goals and 11 assists with a +4 defensive rating and 25 shots on goal. He registered six multi-point performances, while only being held off the statsheet once. He was awarded WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 30 and enters into the calendar year 2025 riding a six-game point streak.
DuPont leads all WHL rookies in scoring with 40 points in 32 games played and leads in plus-minus at +23. Amongst all WHL defenseman he is second in points behind only Portland overager Tyson Jugnauth and fifth in plus-minus.
This is the second time that Landon DuPont has been awarded WHL Rookie of the Month, having also been bestowed the honor for his performance in September/October.
