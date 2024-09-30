Warriors Reassign Degagne to Blazers U18 AAA
September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have reassigned William Degagne to the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League.
The move brings the Warriors roster down to 23 players (13 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders).
Degagne played in two regular season games with the Warriors, registering one assist - his first Western Hockey League point.
The 16-year-old defenceman will now join the Blazers for the remainder of the season. Degagne helped Saskatoon to a SMAAAHL title in 2023-24, posting four goals and 11 points in 36 regular season games and one assist in 10 playoff games.
The Warriors will return to the ice coming up this weekend for a two-game Alberta road trip in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024
- Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Among WHL Weekly Award Winners - WHL
- Riley Heidt Reassigned by Wild to Cougars - Prince George Cougars
- Basha Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with Flames - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Fall 4-2 in Wenatchee on 5-Game Road Trip - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Defenceman from Spokane - Red Deer Rebels
- Chiefs Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Pick from Red Deer in Exchange for D Bousquet - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Reassign Degagne to Blazers U18 AAA - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Gear up for Home Opening Weekend - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Trade Szabo to Blazers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blazers Acquire Forward John Szabo from Oil Kings - Kamloops Blazers
- Tigers Fall in Red Deer 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Put Power Play on Display Early Sunday in 4-2 Win over Prince George - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.