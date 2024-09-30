Warriors Reassign Degagne to Blazers U18 AAA

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have reassigned William Degagne to the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League.

The move brings the Warriors roster down to 23 players (13 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders).

Degagne played in two regular season games with the Warriors, registering one assist - his first Western Hockey League point.

The 16-year-old defenceman will now join the Blazers for the remainder of the season. Degagne helped Saskatoon to a SMAAAHL title in 2023-24, posting four goals and 11 points in 36 regular season games and one assist in 10 playoff games.

The Warriors will return to the ice coming up this weekend for a two-game Alberta road trip in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

