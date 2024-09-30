Blazers Acquire Forward John Szabo from Oil Kings

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 2005-born forward John Szabo from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a 6 th round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Szabo is from Lethbridge, AB and has played the past three seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings. In 140 career WHL games, he has 10 goals, 19 assists and 29 points. He also won a WHL Championship with Edmonton in the 2021-2022 season.

The 6'0" and 193lb left shot forward will join the hockey club this week and make his debut with the Blazers on the weekend as the Blazers travel to Vancouver and Wenatchee for road games.

