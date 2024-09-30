Oil Kings Trade Szabo to Blazers

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2005-born forward John Szabo to the Kamloops Blazers, in exchange for a 2027 6th Round Pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

Szabo, out of Lethbridge, was originally a 6th Round Pick of the Oil Kings in 2020 and has played in 140 regular season games with the club over the past four seasons. Szabo has scored 10 goals and has added 19 assists for 29 points. He also helped the Oil Kings win the 2022 WHL Championship. Szabo played in eight playoff games that season with the Oil Kings.

"We would like to wish John all the best with his new opportunity in Kamloops," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We thank him for his contributions both on and off the ice."

