Cougars Fall 4-2 in Wenatchee on 5-Game Road Trip

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







WENATCHEE, WA - Jett Lajoie's terrific performance with two goals proved not to be enough as the Prince George Cougars dropped a 4-2 decision to the Wenatchee Wild, Sunday at the Town Toyota Centre.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Wild at 3:21 - Reid Andresen (1) (PP) assisted by Kenta Isogai and Evan Friesen // The Wild jumped to a early 5 on 3 and they were able to cash in. A shot from Reid Andresen at the right circle went through traffic and past goaltender Cooper Michaluk to make it 1-0.

1-1 at 5:21 - Jett Lajoie (3) assisted by Lee Shurgot and Borya Valis // The Cougars found the equalizer shortly after the Wild PP marker. It was a mad scramble in front of the Wenatchee goal, and Jett Lajoie buried his third of the season to make it 1-1.

2-1 Wild at 15:21 - Kenta Isogai (3) (PP) assisted by Evan Friesen and Reid Andresen // On another Wild man advantage, Michaluk steered aside Evan Friesen' shot, however, the rebound found the stick of Kenta Isogai and buried his third of the season to re-store the Wild lead late in the first.

2nd PERIOD:

NO SCORING.

3rd PERIOD:

3-1 Wild at 8:02 - Ashton Brown (1) assisted by Caelan Joudrey // Wenatchee pushed the game to a two goal lead when forward Ashton Brown rushed his way into the attacking zone, 1 on 1 with the Cougar defenceman, and Brown found some space to get his shot through to make it 3-1.

3-2 Wild at 14:03 - Jett Lajoie (4) assisted by Viliam Kmec and Carlin Dezainde // As the Cougars' power-play expired, a Viliam Kmec point shot was fought off by goaltender Daniel Hauser, but it was Jett Lajoie in the perfect spot to get the rebound and buried his second of the game to make it a one-goal game.

4-2 Wild at 16:19 - Caelan Joudrey (2) assisted by Josh Fluker // The Wild put the game to bed as rookie forward Caelan Joudrey winded into the Cougar shown and fired a wrist shot past Cooper Michaluk to make it 4-2.

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 2 WEN: 4

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 36 WEN: 31

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 0-3 WEN: 2-7

GOALTENDING:

PG: Cooper Michaluk - 57:33 - 27/31

WEN: Daniel Hauser - 60:00 - 29/33

3 STARS:

1.WEN: Daniel Hauser (34 Saves)

2.WEN: Kenta Isogai (1-1-2)

3.WEN: Ashton Brown (1-0-1)

