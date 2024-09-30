Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Gear up for Home Opening Weekend

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are set for Opening Weekend presented by Chick-fil-a Portland with their banner raising ceremony on Friday, October 4 before they face the Victoria Royals and Fan Fest and Toyota Tailgate on Saturday, October 5 after starting the 2024-25 season 2-1-0.

Hot Hawks:

Forward Kyle Chyzowski scored two goals in the Hawks' contest against Everett last Saturday.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth tallied his first assist of the season.

Forward Josh Zakreski recorded his first point of the season (1A).

Play of the Week:

Kyle Chyzowski opened the scoring for the Winterhawks in Everett on the breakaway, as he ripped the puck glove-side on the Silvertips goaltender.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 2 vs. Everett 8 (Saturday):

The Winterhawks lost an 8-2 contest to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday. Kyle Chyzowski scored two goals for Portland to increase his season total to five in three games.

The Week Ahead:

On Friday, the Winterhawks play their home opening matchup against the Victoria Royals at 7:00 p.m., after raising their Western Conference Championship Banner from the 2023-24 season. Fan Fest and Toyota Tailgate kick off a huge contest against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday. Tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promo Nights:

Friday, October 4 - Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A Portland - BUY TICKETS

Make sure you are in your seats by 7 p.m. for all the pregame festivities!

Saturday, October 5 - Fan Fest: Toyota Tailgate - BUY TICKETS

Get to VMC Commons by 3 p.m. for all Fan Fest activations and to see the team as we gear up for the matchup against Prince George!

Thursday, October 17 - Thirsty Thursday - BUY TICKETS

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.