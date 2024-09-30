Chiefs Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Pick from Red Deer in Exchange for D Bousquet
September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired a conditional 7th-round pick in either the 2025 or 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for the rights to 2007-born defenseman Jack Bousquet.
"With where we are currently with our signed defensemen, we are happy to be able to provide Jack an opportunity in Red Deer," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We wish him all the best going forward."
From Dallas, Texas, Bousquet spent last season with Calgary IHA U18 Prep where he posted nine points on three goals and six assists over 24 games.
Bousquet was originally drafted by Spokane in the 10th round (203rd overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024
- Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Among WHL Weekly Award Winners - WHL
- Riley Heidt Reassigned by Wild to Cougars - Prince George Cougars
- Basha Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with Flames - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Fall 4-2 in Wenatchee on 5-Game Road Trip - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Defenceman from Spokane - Red Deer Rebels
- Chiefs Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Pick from Red Deer in Exchange for D Bousquet - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Reassign Degagne to Blazers U18 AAA - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Gear up for Home Opening Weekend - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Trade Szabo to Blazers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blazers Acquire Forward John Szabo from Oil Kings - Kamloops Blazers
- Tigers Fall in Red Deer 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Put Power Play on Display Early Sunday in 4-2 Win over Prince George - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Pick from Red Deer in Exchange for D Bousquet
- Chiefs Roll Past Rivals, Dominate Home Opener 4-1
- Berkly Catton Named Chiefs' Captain for 2024-25 Season
- Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday
- Six Different Skaters Find the Net for the Chiefs, Spokane Wins 6-3 Over Wild