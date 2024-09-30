Chiefs Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Pick from Red Deer in Exchange for D Bousquet

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired a conditional 7th-round pick in either the 2025 or 2026 WHL Prospects Draft from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for the rights to 2007-born defenseman Jack Bousquet.

"With where we are currently with our signed defensemen, we are happy to be able to provide Jack an opportunity in Red Deer," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We wish him all the best going forward."

From Dallas, Texas, Bousquet spent last season with Calgary IHA U18 Prep where he posted nine points on three goals and six assists over 24 games.

Bousquet was originally drafted by Spokane in the 10th round (203rd overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

