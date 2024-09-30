Rebels Acquire Defenceman from Spokane
September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Spokane Chiefs.
The Rebels have acquired the playing rights for defenceman Jack Bousquet ('07) from Spokane in exchange for a conditional seventh-round WHL Prospects Draft selection in either 2025 or 2026.
Bousquet, who was born in Dallas, Texas, was selected by Spokane in round 10, 203 rd overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He played last season with Calgary IHA U18 Prep (CSSHL), earning nine points in 24 games, and is currently with the Canmore Eagles (AJHL).
Jack Bousquet
Defence
Date of Birth: Dec 18, 2007 (Age: 16)
Place of Birth: Dallas, TX, USA
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 176 lbs.
