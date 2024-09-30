Rebels Acquire Defenceman from Spokane

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Spokane Chiefs.

The Rebels have acquired the playing rights for defenceman Jack Bousquet ('07) from Spokane in exchange for a conditional seventh-round WHL Prospects Draft selection in either 2025 or 2026.

Bousquet, who was born in Dallas, Texas, was selected by Spokane in round 10, 203 rd overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He played last season with Calgary IHA U18 Prep (CSSHL), earning nine points in 24 games, and is currently with the Canmore Eagles (AJHL).

Jack Bousquet

Defence

Date of Birth: Dec 18, 2007 (Age: 16)

Place of Birth: Dallas, TX, USA

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 176 lbs.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.