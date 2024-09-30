Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned two players.

F - Owen Mastroianni ('07) to Devon Xtreme (AJHL)

F - Cage Smith ('08) to Calgary IHA Prep (CSSHL U18)

Mastroianni played in one game so far this regular season and was held pointless with one shot on goal.

Smith played in two games so far, and was +1 while also winning six of 13 faceoffs.

