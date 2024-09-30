Rebels this Week

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







Tigers Tamed... Twice!

It was a rather successful weekend for the Rebels as they defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers, the CHL's number one ranked team, on back-to-back nights!

Friday at the Peavey Centrium, the Rebels doubled the Tigers 4-2. Beckett Hamilton opened the scoring with his first WHL goal. Hunter Mayo, Matthew Gard (game winner), and Jeramiah Roberts also scored for Red Deer. Jhett Larson had two assists. Chase Wutzke made 20 saves.

Saturday at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat, the Rebels held off the Tigers for a 4-3 victory. This time it was Cohen Poulin scoring his first WHL goal for the Rebels. Ollie Josephson, Jace Weir, and Talon Brigley (game winner) also found the back of the net while Rhett Stoesser was sensational in making 37 saves for the win.

This Week

The Rebels and Tabbies tangle one more time this Friday, October 4 at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7 p.m. The following night (Sat. 5 th) the Rebels host the Calgary Hitmen for another 7 p.m. tilt. It's the first of eight meetings between Red Deer and Calgary this season and the first Beer Night of the season (two domestic cans for $12) at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

Nine Lives

Talk about 'scoring by committee'... all nine Rebels goals this season have been scored by nine different players! Fifteen different players have recorded at least one point for the Rebels through the first three games of the season.

Oh Captain, My Captain

Ollie Josephson is 28th captain in Rebels team history. Serving as Alternate Captains for the Rebels this year are 20-year-old defenceman Hunter Mayo, 20-year-old forward Jhett Larson, and 19-year-old forward Kalan Lind.

Back in the fold

The Rebels saw all four of their remaining players return last week from NHL camps - Chase Wutzke (G, Minnesota), Ollie Josephson (F, Seattle), Kalan Lind (F, Nashville) and Kasper Pikkarainen (F, New Jersey).

New Blueliner

The Rebels have acquired the rights to defenceman Jack Bousquet from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection at the WHL Prospects Draft in either 2025 or 2026. Bousquet, who was born in Dallas, Texas, was selected by Spokane in round 10, 203rd overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He played last season with Calgary IHA U18 Prep (CSSHL), earning nine points in 24 games, and began this season with the Canmore Eagles (AJHL).

Season Tickets

2024 - 25 Season tickets are still on sale! Get access to all 33 remaining regular season home games at the Peavey Mart Centrium, and first dibs for your seats for the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Enjoy discounts on single-game tickets and merch from the Rebels team store. There are also 17, 9 and 4-game packs available. Learn more at reddeerrebels.com or by calling Shaun at 403-341-6000.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.