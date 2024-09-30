Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending September 29, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The WHL's first exceptional-status defenceman recorded three assists and a +4 rating through two games, leading all rookies in assists and tying for the most points.

DuPont recorded his first multi-point WHL game with a pair of assists on September 28 against the U.S. Division-rival Portland Winterhawks. With the Silvertips already leading 3-0 in the second period, DuPont fired a puck on net for Andrew Petruck to poke home his first goal of the season. Shortly afterward, with the teams playing four-on-four, DuPont led the Silvertips breaking before dropping the puck back to Tyler Mackenzie and screening the goaltender as Everett extended its lead to 5-0. DuPont picked up third-star honours as Everett earned its first win of the season in an 8-2 rout.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound blueliner continued his streak the following night with a smart passing play that led to Julien Maze's game-winning goal in a 6-3 defeat of the Kelowna Rockets.

DuPont, 15, has four assists and a +6 rating through his first three WHL games. He's tied for first in assists on the Silvertips and is tied for second in assists and points among all rookie skaters.

Everett picked up the Calgary, Alta. product with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

On April 8, 2024, it was announced that DuPont had been granted exceptional status to compete in the WHL as a 15-year-old.

He's the first defenceman and second skater- following former Regina Pats star and reigning NHL Rookie of the Year Connor Bedard- to receive exceptional status.

DuPont is also coming off his first experience with Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence after taking part in Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp in July.

Everett (2-1-0-0) kicks off a seven-game road trip on Friday, October 4 against the Prince Albert Raiders (1-2-1-0).

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

