Basha Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with Flames
September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Calgary Flames signed forward Andrew Basha to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday, September 29th.
Last season, Basha played 63 games with the Tigers, recording 30 goals and 55 assists. His total of 85 points ranked him second on the team and third among first-time draft-eligible WHL players. In June, he was selected 41st overall by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft.
During the preseason, Andrew experienced his first taste of NHL hockey, suiting up for his hometown Calgary Flames. This season, Andrew has continued his strong performance, currently standing second in team scoring with one goal and one assist in two games as the 2024-25 WHL season gets underway.
We congratulate Andrew and wish him the best as he develops with the Tigers and pursues his NHL dream.
