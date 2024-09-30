Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with DSP Connections
September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks announced today, September 30, a partnership with DSP Connections in efforts to continue improving on a safe and inclusive fan environment.
DSP Connections provide support to children and adults with intellectual and or developmental disabilities. Through their kindness and dedication, they create opportunities for these individuals to have success at home and in the community. With DSP Connections support, the Winterhawks are excited to implement a new "Sensory Room" that will be available at all home games at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
This upcoming season will also see the inclusion of "Sensory Kits" that will be available at no cost to any fan that has sensory issues. Each sensory kit includes stress relieving items such as: sunglasses, protective ear plugs, fidget toys and activity books.
"We are excited to partner with DSP Connections," said Winterhawks President and General Manager, Mike Johnston. "They do amazing work to provide support to children and adults with intellectual and or developmental disabilities. Our players are looking forward to developing relationships with those individuals."
The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. For further questions, contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.
-
Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024
- Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with DSP Connections - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Landon DuPont Named WHL Rookie of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Among WHL Weekly Award Winners - WHL
- Riley Heidt Reassigned by Wild to Cougars - Prince George Cougars
- Basha Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with Flames - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Fall 4-2 in Wenatchee on 5-Game Road Trip - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Defenceman from Spokane - Red Deer Rebels
- Chiefs Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Pick from Red Deer in Exchange for D Bousquet - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Reassign Degagne to Blazers U18 AAA - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Gear up for Home Opening Weekend - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Trade Szabo to Blazers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blazers Acquire Forward John Szabo from Oil Kings - Kamloops Blazers
- Tigers Fall in Red Deer 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Put Power Play on Display Early Sunday in 4-2 Win over Prince George - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with DSP Connections
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Gear up for Home Opening Weekend
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Start Season 2-0
- From Backyard to Big Leagues: Darby Brothers Reunite in Portland
- Winterhawks Bid Farewell to Jan Śpunar as he Joins Dubuque Fighting Saints