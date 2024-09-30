Portland Winterhawks Announce Partnership with DSP Connections

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks announced today, September 30, a partnership with DSP Connections in efforts to continue improving on a safe and inclusive fan environment.

DSP Connections provide support to children and adults with intellectual and or developmental disabilities. Through their kindness and dedication, they create opportunities for these individuals to have success at home and in the community. With DSP Connections support, the Winterhawks are excited to implement a new "Sensory Room" that will be available at all home games at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

This upcoming season will also see the inclusion of "Sensory Kits" that will be available at no cost to any fan that has sensory issues. Each sensory kit includes stress relieving items such as: sunglasses, protective ear plugs, fidget toys and activity books.

"We are excited to partner with DSP Connections," said Winterhawks President and General Manager, Mike Johnston. "They do amazing work to provide support to children and adults with intellectual and or developmental disabilities. Our players are looking forward to developing relationships with those individuals."

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. For further questions, contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

