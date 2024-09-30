Riley Heidt Reassigned by Wild to Cougars
September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Riley Heidt is on his way back to the Prince George Cougars.
The Cougars' star forward was reassigned by the Minnesota Wild (NHL) to the Cougars after attending their Training Camp and suiting up in three pre-season games.
The 19-year-old forward from Saskatoon returns to the Cougars after posting incredible numbers in 2023-24 with 117 points (37-80-117). Heidt is the Cougars' all-time points (280) and assists (195) leader.
Riley Heidt will join the Cougars for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
