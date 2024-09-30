Tigers Fall in Red Deer 4-2

September 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers headed to Red Deer on Friday night to take on the Rebels in their first meeting of the regular season. The two teams faced off in the first round of the playoffs and will renew the rivalry early with four games in the next two weeks.

The Rebels got out to an early lead on home ice with a pair of goals in the first period. Beckett Hamilton opened the scoring with his first of the season just 3:14 into the game. Matthew Gard let a shot go that was stopped but Hamilton was able to put home the rebound as he skated by the net. Hunter Mayo gave the Rebels a two-goal lead just over nine minutes later. Mayo let a one timer loose from the left side of the blue line off a pass from Luke Vlooswyk. The shot found it's way through traffic to find the top right corner.

The Tigers would get one back early in the second period. Battling in the corner a Rebel passed the puck out to the slot area where it was intercepted by Niilopekka Muhonen, who wasted no time letting a wrister go. The shot beat the netminder high on the glove side to give Muhonen his first career WHL goal in his first regular season game. The Rebels would respond quickly though. Jhett Larson won a faceoff in the offensive zone to Gard, who was able to get off a quick wrister that found the top corner glove side. The Tigers would get another goal late in the middle frame to cut the lead to one heading into the third. After a scramble around the net, Andrew Basha gathered the puck behind the net and found Josh Van Mulligen moving up into the slot. Van Mulligen let a great wrister go that beat the goalie on the blocker side.

The defences clamped down in the third allowing only six shots a side in the frame. The Rebels were able to light the lamp one more time though. Larson was skating down low on the left side and threw the puck out in front of the net. Jermaiah Roberts snuck past the defence and was able to one time the pass into the back of the net for the insurance marker. The Tigers thought they had another goal late but it was determined to be high-sticking and the goal was called off. The Tigers pulled their goalie to go with the extra man but they wouldn't be able to get any closer.

Ethan McCallum got the nod in net for the Tigers and made a number of big saves. He saved 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 5/5 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jhett Larson - Red Deer

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Hunter Mayo - Red Deer

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Oasiz Wiesblatt

The Tigers are back in action on tomorrow night when they host the Red Deer Rebels at Co-op Place. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

