Warriors Look to Rebound After Back to Back Losses

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, SK - After two losses earlier this week, the Warriors look to rebound tonight in the second half of a back-to-back against Brandon.

Last night, the Warriors fell 4 - 1 to the Wheat Kings in the first part of the home and home series. Their only goal was off the stick of Krzysztof Macias in the second period. Tuesday ended with a 6 - 4 Warriors loss to the Red Deer Rebels after ending the first period up 4 - 1.

"For the most part we were playing the right way," said Associate Coach Scott King post-game on Friday. "We stuck with it and stuck in the game for most of it there, until the very end."

Brandon comes into tonight's game ranked second in the Eastern Conference behind the Medicine Hat Tigers.

This is the final meeting of the season between the two teams and the record is 5 - 2 in favour of the Wheat Kings. Both Warriors wins have come in a shootout.

"Tonight had some good looks, made some good plays," Associate Coach King said. "The focus tomorrow is more of the same of that and just tidy up some things with the puck a little bit and we'll be right in that game tomorrow as well."

