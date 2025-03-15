Portland Scores Three, Falls in Close Weekend Opener against Everett
March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland scores in all three periods, but the Silvertips hold on against the Hawks' late push to win the U.S. Division and Western Conference regular season championship.
Game #63: Portland (3) at Everett (5)
SOG: POR (27) - EVT (47)
PP: POR (1/2) - EVT (0/0)
Saves: Štěbeták (42) - LeGall (24)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING:
EVT - Jaxsin Vaughan (5) from Zackary Shantz
POR - Carter Sotheran (5) from Carsyn Dyck and Hudson Darby
EVT - Rylan Pearce (4) from Lukas Kaplan and Clarke Schaefer
EVT - Austin Roest (2) from Tyler MacKenzie and Tarin Smith
EVT - Austin Roest (3) from Tyler MacKenzie and Kaden Hammell
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (35) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)
POR - Josh Zakreski (35) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni (extra attacker)
EVT - Rylan Pearce (5) unassisted (empty net)
GAME SUMMARY:
The game started with some theatrics as Everett's Jaxsin Vaughan and Portland's Carter Sotheran each scored in the first three minutes of the game. Sotheran fired in a seeing-eyed shot from the blue line to level the score at 1-1. Rylan Pearce and Austin Roest each scored before the end of the first to put Everett up 3-1 at the first intermission.
Roest tacked on his second goal of the game, slamming in a backhand atop the crease in transition and the Winterhawks responded with a big, power-play goal from Diego Buttazzoni toward the end of the second period.
The Winterhawks tried to climb back in the third period, pulling their goaltender and scoring a late goal courtesy of Josh Zakreski with 1:41 to play. However, the 'Tips got an empty-net goal from Rylan Pearce to seal the 5-3 win on Friday night. Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 42 of the 46 shots he faced.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks head home for a Saturday night home game against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The game is the final I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare on home ice and the game will be broadcast locally on Portland's CW.
