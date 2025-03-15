McIntyre Added to Roster Ahead of Final Week of Regular Season

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have added 15-year-old forward Ossie McIntyre to their roster ahead of this weekend's games against the Tri-City Americans and Everett Silvertips.

McIntyre's AEHL season and playoffs are complete. He is eligible to remain with the Chiefs for the rest of their season and playoffs.

In his 10 games as an Affiliate Player with Spokane, McIntyre logged a goal and three assists and was a +3 throughout his time on the ice. Originally selected seventh overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, the St. Albert native scored his first career WHL goal on February 1 against the Everett Silvertips.

McIntyre completed his season with the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA squad with 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 total points over 31 games. The center also contributed five points, including three goals, in three playoff games with the Raiders.

