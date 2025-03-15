Chiefs Announce Dates for First Two Home Games of 2025 WHL Playoffs

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced they will play their first two home playoff games in the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Wednesday, April 2nd and Thursday, April 3rd in the Spokane Arena.

GAME # DATE LOCATION TIME

1 TBD at Opponent TBD

2 TBD at Opponent TBD

3 Wednesday, April 2nd Spokane Arena 7:05 p.m.

4 Thursday, April 3rd Spokane Arena 7:05 p.m.

Ticket Package holders have until Sunday, March 16th to guarantee their seats for the playoffs. Individual tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. at spokanechiefs.com or by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

The Chiefs first two home games will be games three and four of the series as Spokane will play games one and two on the road due to building availability in the first weekend of the playoffs. The Spokane Arena is hosting the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament from March 28th through March 31st.

Spokane's opponent, either Portland, Vancouver or Tri-City, and dates for games one and two, have yet to be determined. The first round will be a best-of-seven series. Once an opponent is determined the remainder of the playoff schedule will be finalized.

The Chiefs currently sit as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19-1-1 record and 88 points. The first-place team in the U.S. and B.C. Divisions will receive the top two playoff seeds and play the eighth and seventh seeds, respectively. The third seed would play six and four will play five.

Spokane has four games remaining in the regular season, including a pair this weekend; Saturday, March 15th versus Tri-City, Sunday, March 16th versus Everett.

Spokane will finish the regular season next weekend by hosting Seattle on Friday, March 21st and traveling to Tri-City on Saturday, March 22nd.

Tickets for all home games are available by visiting spokanechiefs.com or calling (509) 535-PUCK.

